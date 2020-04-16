New York essential employee mask order goes into effect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The deadline has come and gone: businesses must provide employees with masks to wear on the job, as per an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to that order, employees have to wear masks – cloth or surgical – on the job provided by their companies.

Another executive order, which requires face coverings for New Yorkers in public settings, will go into effect Friday.

The orders are part of a larger state effort to get New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public settings, like grocery stores and crowded sidewalks, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Some businesses like Wegmans, for example, say they’ve given all their employees masks, not just the ones interacting with the public.

“We will comply with all executive orders as they are issued,” a spokesperson for Wegmans told News 8.

“If you’re going to be in public and you cannot maintain social distancing, then have a mask. And put the mask on when you are not in socially-distant places,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo added there is no punishment for not wearing a face covering, but alluded to a potential civil punishment if people do not follow. Cuomo also called on local governments to help encourage people to wear face coverings in public.