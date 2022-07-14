ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 14, the COVID-19 daily average is 9.08%, according to ***. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 9,253 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,460, an increase of 63. Health officials said, statewide, there have been 14 deaths reported.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,740. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 72,417 in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new free hotline for those who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t have a health care provider. The hotline, 888-TREAT-NY, coincides with reaching an agreement to utilize the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals with the New York State Department of Health.

Thursday’s data is below: 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100,000 population is as follows:   

REGION     Monday, July 11, 2022Tuesday, July 12, 2022Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Capital Region17.1818.3620.30
Central New York12.0813.4513.87
Finger Lakes10.3811.4612.31
Long Island44.1944.7746.44
Mid-Hudson31.0932.1932.15
Mohawk Valley11.4812.6912.57
New York City45.7148.0949.89
North Country12.7513.9815.24
Southern Tier13.2014.6014.15
Western New York12.4213.2014.08
Statewide     33.6935.2836.54

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:   

Region   Monday, July 11, 2022Tuesday, July 12, 2022Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Capital Region9.00%8.89%9.17%
Central New York6.53%6.66%6.56%
Finger Lakes6.49%6.51%6.78%
Long Island10.85%10.53%10.49%
Mid-Hudson8.38%8.89%8.86%
Mohawk Valley6.68%6.78%6.88%
New York City9.57%9.45%9.14%
North Country7.57%7.54%8.01%
Southern Tier6.47%6.36%6.70%
Western New York9.77%9.40%9.87%
Statewide9.27%9.21%9.08%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:   

Borough in NYC   Monday, July 11, 2022Tuesday, July 12, 2022Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Bronx9.81%9.54%9.13%
Kings8.64%8.63%8.53%
New York8.82%8.83%8.22%
Queens11.19%10.88%10.77%
Richmond10.37%10.24%9.45%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

As of Wednesday, July 13, 9,253 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,656,561. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany68,26292
Allegany9,6764
Broome51,32923
Cattaraugus16,9729
Cayuga17,93911
Chautauqua26,02732
Chemung23,54815
Chenango10,34010
Clinton19,36029
Columbia11,70416
Cortland11,73210
Delaware8,8349
Dutchess72,227120
Erie239,399206
Essex6,60813
Franklin10,5579
Fulton14,19111
Genesee14,9478
Greene9,6037
Hamilton9673
Herkimer15,4338
Jefferson22,71727
Lewis6,62011
Livingston12,8479
Madison14,8348
Monroe171,365114
Montgomery13,16611
Nassau464,264786
Niagara53,59732
NYC2,617,4755,611
Oneida60,84924
Onondaga126,30691
Ontario22,71323
Orange118,646108
Orleans9,4718
Oswego29,83018
Otsego11,47412
Putnam26,92334
Rensselaer36,39655
Rockland102,397119
Saratoga53,58955
Schenectady38,05534
Schoharie5,6577
Schuyler3,9052
Seneca6,6486
St. Lawrence23,3208
Steuben22,32017
Suffolk480,009746
Sullivan20,65833
Tioga12,2475
Tompkins22,91525
Ulster36,44349
Warren16,01420
Washington13,6907
Wayne19,26612
Westchester287,373478
Wyoming9,0332
Yates3,8741

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

Region   COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized   Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID   % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID   Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission   % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission   
Capital Region975758.8%4041.2%
Central New York472655.3%2144.7%
Finger Lakes1825530.2%12769.8%
Long Island50221442.6%28857.4%
Mid-Hudson25510039.2%15560.8%
Mohawk Valley291448.3%1551.7%
New York City1,18248340.9%69959.1%
North Country342470.6%1029.4%
Southern Tier482041.7%2858.3%
Western New York843845.2%4654.8%
Statewide2,4601,03141.9%1,42958.1%

As of Wednesday, July 13, there were 14 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,740. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Kings3
Monroe1
Nassau3
Onondaga1
Queens3
Schenectady1
Suffolk1
Westchester1
Grand Total14