ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, May 20, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 8.66%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 10, 458 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 23 COVID-19-related deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2,638, a decrease of 20. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,877.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 71,321, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,761,757
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 25,698
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 146,198
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Tuesday, May 17, 2022Wednesday, May 18, 2022Thursday, May 19, 2022
Capital Region56.6256.5855.54
Central New York31.5030.4728.44
Finger Lakes39.8137.0735.21
Long Island63.0261.9062.74
Mid-Hudson52.7352.2350.49
Mohawk Valley39.6239.4538.94
New York City48.7246.5746.35
North Country37.5436.4834.98
Southern Tier48.0546.8545.49
Western New York58.2254.6451.37
Statewide50.6748.9948.24

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:   

RegionTuesday, May 17, 2022Wednesday, May 18, 2022Thursday, May 19, 2022
Capital Region12.39%12.58%12.86%
Central New York8.84%8.51%7.92%
Finger Lakes12.80%12.37%12.11%
Long Island10.73%10.64%11.15%
Mid-Hudson9.57%9.61%9.91%
Mohawk Valley9.38%9.82%10.18%
New York City5.19%5.35%6.50%
North Country9.13%9.12%9.08%
Southern Tier10.32%10.37%10.07%
Western New York17.65%17.31%16.87%
Statewide7.57%7.74%8.66%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:  

Borough in NYCTuesday, May 17, 2022Wednesday, May 18, 2022Thursday, May 19, 2022
Bronx3.73%3.97%4.30%
Kings5.07%5.33%6.85%
New York6.02%6.12%6.83%
Queens5.15%5.26%6.84%
Richmond6.71%6.51%7.74%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

As of Thursday, May 19, 10,458 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,329,191. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany64,794192
Allegany9,39920
Broome49,75694
Cattaraugus16,37732
Cayuga17,54025
Chautauqua25,04263
Chemung22,87526
Chenango9,99819
Clinton18,35033
Columbia11,04230
Cortland11,46415
Delaware8,41313
Dutchess68,141193
Erie231,233474
Essex6,22711
Franklin10,18722
Fulton13,61732
Genesee14,59617
Greene9,24014
Hamilton9262
Herkimer14,97416
Jefferson21,78842
Lewis6,49616
Livingston12,48318
Madison14,47318
Monroe165,839304
Montgomery12,66136
Nassau432,9201,153
Niagara51,98289
NYC2,438,6424,241
Oneida59,06591
Onondaga122,895130
Ontario21,86938
Orange112,784221
Orleans9,2298
Oswego29,10826
Otsego10,88522
Putnam25,29944
Rensselaer34,48395
Rockland97,345157
Saratoga50,954140
Schenectady36,162119
Schoharie5,43814
Schuyler3,7784
Seneca6,4618
St. Lawrence22,67835
Steuben21,53544
Suffolk451,7601,039
Sullivan19,55956
Tioga11,86914
Tompkins21,60668
Ulster34,45765
Warren15,12256
Washington13,13025
Wayne18,70033
Westchester268,979625
Wyoming8,80314
Yates3,7637

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region21112961.1%8238.9%
Central New York1045855.8%4644.2%
Finger Lakes37813936.8%23963.2%
Long Island46022047.8%24052.2%
Mid-Hudson24112351.0%11849.0%
Mohawk Valley613557.4%2642.6%
New York City78131540.3%46659.7%
North Country573357.9%2442.1%
Southern Tier1154135.7%7464.3%
Western New York23010545.7%12554.3%
Statewide2,6381,19845.4%1,44054.6%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit this website: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Thursday, May 19, 23 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,877. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Broome1
Clinton1
Erie1
Kings3
Madison1
Monroe1
Nassau1
Oneida2
Otsego1
Queens3
Rockland1
Schuyler1
Suffolk3
Washington1
Wyoming1