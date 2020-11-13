New York Attorney General will sue Trump Administration if COVID-19 vaccine is delayed

NEW YORK (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James says her office will sue the Trump Administration if New York does not receive the COVID-19 vaccine along with the rest of the United States.

This comes after President Trump announced on Friday that the vaccine would not be delivered to New York once it’s ready.

“As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population with the exception of places like New York State where, for political reasons, the Governor decided to say—and I don’t think it’s good politically, I think it’s very bad from a health standpoint—but he wants to take his time with the vaccine,” the president said. “He doesn’t trust the fact that it’s this White House, this administration, so we won’t be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so.”

Attorney General Letitia James released a response Friday evening, saying: