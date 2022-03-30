ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New research being conducted at the University of Rochester will work to aid in the fight against COVID-19, specifically for those in disadvantaged communities.

Ben Miller is a professor at the University of Rochester and leading the research effort to develop sensors that will measure human immunity to COVID-19, specifically being able to determine immunity as new variants of the virus continue to arise.

“As new variants of COVID arise, can we understand whether someone who has been vaccinated against the original COVID-19 still have immunity to these new variants? And we’re doing that by developing very simple, inexpensive sensors, based on photonics that we manufacture at AIM Photonics,” Miller said.

Miller said being able to detect different COVID variants with just a finger stick quantity of blood at minimal cost is something that can potentially change the course of the infection.

“If someone is not protected, you might have more concern about how they would respond to an infection, and that might change the treatment,” Miller said.

The sensors manufactured by AIM Photonics come in large plates that hold thousands of rice-sized sensors. UR researchers make is so those sensors can detect different variants of COVID-19, each costing roughly 10 cents each.

“One of the things that we’re tasked with doing is making sure that this can be available to people who might otherwise have difficulty getting access to medical care, whether that’s resource limited environments in cities or rural areas of the country, making this diagnostic technology in a form that we can get it out to them and make it accessible to them,” Miller said.

Miller hopes to publish the research within the next two years so the technology is useful in a doctor’s office or clinic, then a larger commercial entity can manufacture the tests on a national scale when approved by the FDA.

“You want to, as a scientist, do something that’s going to have an impact in people’s lives. And particularly for somebody that that may not have access to the same level of health care that the rest of us do if we can do that through the science that we’re working on. That’s amazing,” Miller said.

Miller adds the pandemic triggered a rush of work of novel diagnostic technologies, meaning many labs across the county may be working on similar technology. However, Miller said the UR’s focus on the science being both fast and inexpensive is highly unique.