New tech allows COVID-19 testing to double at UR Medicine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 testing capacity has doubled at UR Medicine labs — all thanks to new technology.

UR Medicine is the first and only health system in Upstate New York to implement the new testing technology. The boost comes as UR Medicine surpasses a major milestone– 500,000 COVID-19 test results since the beginning of the pandemic.

Team leaders say the ability to get more testing has a big impact on the commuity and the crews workign behind the scnene.

“it appears that we’re heading to better territory if you will but at the same time all I’ll say is we have been surprised before so in the event that things should increase we are prepared,” Dwight Hardy, Ph.D., Director of Microbiology for UR Medicine Labs said.

“It also takes some of the pressure off of our technologist our team working behind the scenes to get things completely by providing some automated process,” Melissa Allen, M.S., Program Administrator for URMC Pathology & Laboratory Medicine said.

The lab has doubled its testing samples — from 2,000 a day to up to 4,000 a day thanks to that technology.