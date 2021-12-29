New state COVID-19 testing site opens in Albion, only new site for whole Finger Lakes region

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that 13 new state-run testing sites are now operational.

Sites opened, but will close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day in observation of the holiday, according to officials from the governor’s office. Appointments can be made online here.

“As we get through this winter surge, we must remember we are not defenseless in our fight against the virus, and we need to use the tools at our disposal,” Gov. Hochul said in a Wednesday press release. “These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. Remember to stay home if you’re sick, wear your mask, and if you haven’t yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible.”

For the Finger Lakes region, the state’s new testing site is at the Albion Campus Center for SUNY Genesee Community College, about 45 minutes west of downtown Rochester. It’s the only new state-run COVID-19 testing site for the whole Finger Lakes region.

Finger Lakes

SUNY Genesee Community College

Albion Campus Center

456 West Avenue

Albion, NY 14411

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, the Finger Lakes region includes nine counties: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates Counties.

Officials from the governor’s office say additional sites throughout the state are being planned as well, and information regarding these sites will be announced soon. New Yorkers can find sites near them here.

