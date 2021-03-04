New pop-up vaccine site opening at Campbell Street R-Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new pop up vaccination clinic will be opening in Rochester — one of 12 new pop-up sites throughout the state.

The governor announced the 12 community-based sites are coming online this week at public housing developments, churches, community centers, schools and fire stations.

Locally, the pop-up vaccine site will be at the Campbell Street R-Center, 52 Campbell St. on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,000 people throughout the week. Since January 15, 120 community-based pop-up sites administered more than 50,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

The other sites include four in New York City, one in the Capital Region, one in Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Central New York.

Earlier on Thursday, the governor announced three new short term mass vaccination sites that will utilize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be opening across New York State — one right in Batavia.