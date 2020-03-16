New pandemic phase in New York as schools, restaurants shut

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state entered a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic Monday with all of New York City’s public schools closed.
At a press conference Monday, Gov. Cuomo announced all schools statewide would be closed for a minimum of two weeks, beginning Wednesday
New York joined with Connecticut and New Jersey to close bars, restaurants and movie theaters starting Monday night.
The governors said restaurants and bars will move to take-out and delivery services only.
The three states also will limit crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people, effective 8 p.m. Monday.
Also, the U.S. Military Academy has delayed the return of cadets from spring break due to the outbreak.