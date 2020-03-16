New pandemic phase in New York as schools, restaurants shut

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state entered a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic Monday with all of New York City’s public schools closed.

At a press conference Monday, Gov. Cuomo announced all schools statewide would be closed for a minimum of two weeks, beginning Wednesday

New York joined with Connecticut and New Jersey to close bars, restaurants and movie theaters starting Monday night.

The governors said restaurants and bars will move to take-out and delivery services only.

The three states also will limit crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people, effective 8 p.m. Monday.

Also, the U.S. Military Academy has delayed the return of cadets from spring break due to the outbreak.