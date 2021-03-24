Vax finder: New tool shows all available vaccine appointments in Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new online tool is now available to show available COVID-19 vaccination appointments in the Finger Lakes region, in real time.

The Finger Lakes Region Vaccine Finder shows all available appointments in any of the nine counties within the Finger Lakes Region.

The new FLX Vaccine Finder shows locations that have openings for Covid vaccine appointments. The site includes federal, state and county vaccination sites, as well as pharmacies. Updated every 10 minutes. https://t.co/Bn24lOfVEK pic.twitter.com/TFCZZhoupL — Dr. Mike Mendoza (@DrMikeMendoza) March 20, 2021

According to the Monroe County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, the website is updated every 10 minutes to reflect the availability.

The vaccine finder also encompasses county, state, and federally-run vaccine sites to maximize opportunities.

Appointments cannot be scheduled on the finder website directly, but the site provides the phone number or the website needed for scheduling the appointment.

The site also allows the user to check their eligibility, provides things to know about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the vaccine allocations for the area each week and where they are distributed.