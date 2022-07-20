ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you have not yet received a COVID vaccine, there is now a new option set to be available soon, and this one is made differently. This comes as cases are starting to trend upwards in New York State, once again.

The Novavax COVID shot is the nation’s first “protein-based” option, compared to the Pfizer, Moderna, which are mRNA, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which use a disabled adenovirus.

In the meantime, state health officials are urging elderly New Yorkers, specifically, to ensure you are protected.

Dr. Angela Branche is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Rochester and an infectious disease physician. She explains the difference between the Novavax vaccines and the mRNA is how your body is trained to develop immune responses when the coronavirus attaches to your cells, something called a spike protein.

“So for example, with the mRNA vaccines, we’re sort of giving you a message that gets incorporated into your body’s cells and teaches your cells how to build spike protein in its pure form and that’s what our MessengerrNA is,” Dr. Branche says.

The Novavax vaccine, on the other hand, delivers the protein in the shot.

“We make the protein itself, sort of in a lab. We use insect cells actually to make the protein itself, and then the purified protein is what’s given to you. So no genetic message, no genetic codes, no live viruses, just pure protein,” Dr. Branche added.

During a New York State COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, health experts emphasized the need for protection for certain age groups, noting the dominant strain in the U.S. is now the Omicron sub-variant BA.5.

“Probably the most important message on COVID that I want to get across today is if you are over 50 years of age and if you have not gotten a COVID shot this year, if you have not gotten a vaccine this year in the year 2022 you need to go out and get one now. It will offer a very high degree of protection, keep you out of the hospital, and will get you into the rest of summer and into fall,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator

“We don’t know how much they’ll peak or how big this particular wave is, but I think we can expect to see an increase in infections, and what will go hand-in-hand with that will be an increase in hospitalizations,” said Dr. Branche.

Novavax said Tuesday the first lot of its vaccine had cleared quality testing and will be shipped for distribution to the U.S. government “in the coming days.”