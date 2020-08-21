New moms, COVID, and breastfeeding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital Lactation Coordinator Barb Lucke discussed the benefits of breastfeeding Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

August is National Breastfeeding Month. Lucke said the benefits of breastfeeding are many. “My two favorite are that it provides all of the nutrition that a baby could absolutely need for free. I also feel like it’s a pretty big time saver because when you think about what it would take to go get formula, prepare formula, and wash all your bottles versus just latching a baby to the breast it can be a good time saver. W

e also know that mothers and babies are healthier when they breastfeed. We see lower infection rates, lower allergies for newborns, and mothers have a lower rate over ovarian and breast cancer. They tend to have less diabetes and hypertension. So we know it’s beneficial for both. We also know that babies have better jaw and oral development, less speech problem, a bit higher IQ is noted with breastfed babies.”

Lucke said mothers who had COVID-19 or have the virus can still breastfeed as long as they wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene. She also recommends mothers go to their own room to be socially distant.

As part of National Breastfeeding Month, there will be a virtual event on Tuesday, August 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will celebrate Black Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month and will feature an open discussion, a virtual baby parade, and a game with prizes.

For more information on how to participate, text Baby Cafe at (585) 406-0877 to be provided with a link to the online event.

For more information on Black Breastfeeding Week visit blackbreastfeedingweek.org.