New local vaccine incentive puts ROC Summer Soul Festival tickets up for grabs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Anyone who gets a vaccine at a Monroe County or Finger Lakes Vaccine sponsored clinic through the month of July will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the ROC Summer Soul Festival.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, in conjunction with Common Ground Health and the United Way of Greater Rochester announced on Thursday that anyone 18 years old or older, attending a locally sponsored vaccine clinic in the City of Rochester from July 7 through July 31 will be eligible to be entered into a weekly drawing for the tickets.

Twenty-five winners will be drawn each Sunday for four weeks beginning Sunday, July 11 through Sunday, August 1. Individuals can be entered at both their first and second dose clinics, affording Monroe County residents two chances to win tickets (single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients will receive two entry forms).

Names of winners will be shared on the ROC Summer Soul Website, flvaccinehub.org and announced on 103.9 WDKX. Tickets will be mailed to winners.

The two-day ROC Summer Soul Festival begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 27, headlined by multi-Grammy award winning platinum selling group Boyz II Men.

In addition to the ROC Summer Soul Festival ticket giveaway, other available incentives in July include a $25 gift cards.

Further information on walk-in allowance and appointments for Monroe County-operated COVID-19 vaccination clinics can be found here. For more information on additional vaccination opportunities in the Finger Lakes Region, visit the appointment finder on the Finger Lakes Region Vaccination Hub website.