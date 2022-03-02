ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In light of decreased masking in schools, the New York State Department of Health issued updated guidance for testing and contact tracing Tuesday evening.

Now that some students will be unmasked following Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to lift the statewide mask requirement in schools, districts and parents alike questioned what happens if and when a COVID-19 case occurs in a school setting.

The document states that masking continues to be required in specific scenarios. Officials say to mask for the following five days after isolation and 10 days following exposure to COVID.

According to the report released by state official, the following is advised:

Students and staff should consider testing immediately upon learning of the exposure or potential exposure.

Regardless of vaccination status, test at least five days after the last date of exposure or potential exposure.

If not fully vaccinated and attending school after an exposure, it is strongly encouraged you test frequently from date of exposure through at least fifth day after exposure.

Do not attend school if a test is positive, and test as soon as possible if symptoms develop.

Officials say the exception to the aforementioned guidance is individuals do not need to get tested if they have lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past three months and don’t have symptoms.

Additionally, contact tracing should be maintained by school districts. Affected families, staff and teachers will be notified of exposures whenever an infected individual was in the same room of the person affected.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Bo Wright, Rush-Henrietta Central School District Superintendent and the current President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents voiced his support for a maskless future.

“I consider this to be the first step to normalcy,” Wright said. “I think this is the right time to transition to that.”

In the weekend announcement, the governor cited declining COVID-19 cases and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said Monday that the county would not be implementing a mandate.

Gov. Hochul said masks will still be required in certain settings, including:

Buses and bus stations, trains and train stations, subways and subway stations, airplanes and airports

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

School Busses

Wright also said that schools in Monroe County will do their part to ensure a positive transition.

“School districts have ample supply of high quality masks,” Wright said. “We’re able to provide those at request. If you have a medically-fitted mask, even if the person next to you isn’t wearing a mask, you will be protected. It’s important to remember that just because the mandate is lifted, folks still have the choice to mask up.”

Wright added that with spring and warmer weather around the corner, there will be opportunities to open windows in classrooms and on buses to improve ventilation and airflow.

The full document outlining the most recent guidance on school testing can be viewed below: