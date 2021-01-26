New COVID-19 treatment starts at Rochester Regional Health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors at Rochester Regional Health are using a new treatment they say will help those diagnosed with COVID-19 overcome the virus quicker and more comfortably.

Doctors say the drug — called Bamlanivimab or BAM — can help stop the disease from getting worse, and in turn keep COVID-19 patients out of hospitals, helping to maintain hospital capacity.

It for people diagnosed with mild to moderate coronavirus who are high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. The drug is for outpatients who are recovering outside of health care facilities.

Doctors at Rochester Regional health say it helps patients feel better, overcome COVID-19 quicker, and keeps them out of hospitals.

“We think it correlates with feeling better a little bit sooner, less symptoms and potentially a decreased risk of hospitalizations, which is a big deal,” said Dr. S. Shazhad Mustafa, with Rochester Regional Health. “Our hospitals are overwhelmed and if we can keep people from getting sick that’s a benefit.”

The new treatment launched a couple of weeks ago at RRH. So far patients have reported feeling better, and doctors believe they are providing a therapeutic experience.

There are eligibility requirements for the treatment. Those with COVID-19 are recommended to ask their health care provider if this treatment is right for you.