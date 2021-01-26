                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

New COVID-19 treatment starts at Rochester Regional Health

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors at Rochester Regional Health are using a new treatment they say will help those diagnosed with COVID-19 overcome the virus quicker and more comfortably. 

Doctors say the drug — called Bamlanivimab or BAM — can help stop the disease from getting worse, and in turn keep COVID-19 patients out of hospitals, helping to maintain hospital capacity.

It for people diagnosed with mild to moderate coronavirus who are high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. The drug is for outpatients who are recovering outside of health care facilities.

Doctors at Rochester Regional health say it helps patients feel better, overcome COVID-19 quicker, and keeps them out of hospitals. 

“We think it correlates with feeling better a little bit sooner, less symptoms and potentially a decreased risk of hospitalizations, which is a big deal,” said Dr. S. Shazhad Mustafa, with Rochester Regional Health. “Our hospitals are overwhelmed and if we can keep people from getting sick that’s a benefit.”

The new treatment launched a couple of weeks ago at RRH. So far patients have reported feeling better, and doctors believe they are providing a therapeutic experience.

There are eligibility requirements for the treatment. Those with COVID-19 are recommended to ask their health care provider if this treatment is right for you. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss