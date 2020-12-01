7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Monroe County Jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says seven more inmates at the Monroe County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the total number of confirmed infections at the jail to 15 to date.

The sheriff’s office says all COVID-positive inmates have been moved to a separate housing unit.

Social jail visits have been suspended. Professional visitations are allowed, but without contact.

The sheriff’s office says the following precautions are being taken at the jail: