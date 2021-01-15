Negative COVID-19 test required before returning to St. John Fisher College campus

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — All students who will be coming to the St. John Fisher College campus for the spring semester are required to provide a negative test for COVID-19.

In an update posted to the school’s website, St. John Fisher detailed the plans and requirements it is putting in place as the school returns to to campus after a COVID-19 outbreak last semester.

“We strongly recommend testing within five to seven days before returning, but will accept a negative test within 10 days of your return. All students will be asked to quarantine and strictly limit their exposure between the time they take the test and the time they arrive on campus.”

For the duration of the spring semester, the college will conduct weekly surveillance testing, provide walk-in campus testing clinics, and provide testing in the Health and Wellness Center for students who are symptomatic.

“We will be using a rapid, FDA approved diagnostic antigen test (less invasive than the nasopharyngeal (NP) swab test) for weekly surveillance testing. Again, on-campus testing will be provided at no cost.”

In addition, the school will continue weekly wastewater testing twice a week.

St. John Fisher had to transition to remote learning in October after the college reported 52 cases of COVID-19.