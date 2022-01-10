Need a test? Here’s where to go for a free COVID test in Monroe County this week

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A series of COVID-19 testing sites in Monroe County are available to residents this week. All tests are free and appointments are strongly recommended.

Officials say the testing sites will provide free rapid testing on the following days this week:

Monday, January 10 : 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Fleet Center on 145 Paul Road, Building 10 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greece Ridge Mall inside the former Bed Bath & Beyond 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Fleet Center on 145 Paul Road, Building 10 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at former Rite-Aid on 804 North Goodman Street

: Tuesday, January 11 : 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Fleet Center on 145 Paul Road, Building 10 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greece Ridge Mall inside the former Bed Bath & Beyond 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Fleet Center on 145 Paul Road, Building 10 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at former Rite-Aid on 804 North Goodman Street

: Wednesday, January 12 : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greece Ridge Mall inside the former Bed Bath & Beyond 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at former Rite-Aid on 804 North Goodman Street

: Thursday, January 13 : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pittsford Plaza inside the former Stein Mart 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Irondequoit DPW on 2629 East Ridge Road

: Friday, January 14 : 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greater Harvest Church on 121 Driving Park Avenue 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at former Rite-Aid on 804 North Goodman Street

: Saturday, January 15 : 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Ame Zion Church on 549 Clarissa Street

:

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome as supply allows. Appointments can be made online.

See testing sites for this week below — please consider getting tested to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help alleviate the strain on our hospital systems. Visit https://t.co/VMySOpSNC2 to book an appointment. pic.twitter.com/DURb1nkMzJ — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) January 10, 2022

Those who are interested in getting their first, second or booster vaccine this week can do so at select Rochester schools.

A complete list of locations and dates can be found using this link.