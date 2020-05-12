Need a Mask? Monroe County distributing masks for free at 20 different sites Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County will be distributing masks at 20 different locations throughout the region Wednesday.

It’s all part of the county’s effort to distribute 1 million masks to residents during the pandemic.

The masks are free for residents, and paid for with funds from the federal CARES Act funding.

If you and your family need masks, here’s where you can find them on Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.