Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two-thirds of New York residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

About 12.7 million of New York’s 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to data released Saturday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s the seventh highest percentage of any state — below Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Vaccination rates are highest in the southern and eastern part of New York state: more than three-quarters of residents in Hamilton County in the Adirondacks are fully vaccinated.

Roughly 73% of residents are fully vaccinated in Manhattan and Queens in New York City.

Attempting to stay with the rest of the pack’s pace, Monroe County recorded a figure of 80% in adults who have received at least one dose of the vaccine for the first time Friday.

In a total population of more than 760,000 residents, 470,508 of them are fully vaccinated, according to Monroe County’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Despite the vaccine milestone reached, Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says it’s important to remain focus on combatting COVID-19 in the months ahead.

“We are not out of the woods yet, especially with more indoor time coming,” Dr. Mendoza said Friday. “We cannot allow ourselves to get complacent.”

Monroe County’s next step at raising the number of vaccines is attacking the 5-11 age population. It’s plan is to offer rapid vaccines to children ahead of November, once the FDA gives full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

But vaccination rates are lowest in western and central counties: just 38% are fully vaccinated in Allegany County, which is home to about 47,000 people.

Meanwhile, the number of people with confirmed COVID-19 in New York hospitals is declining: 2,115 as of Friday. That’s down from a fall peak of about 2,476 patients on Sept. 13.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates are highest in the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley.

Some communities with lower rates of vaccination are seeing higher rates of hospitalization.

About 53% of residents are fully vaccinated in Broome County, home to Binghamton. Hospitals in the county reported 92 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, up 39% from the previous week.