Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Health reported 298 new COVID-19 cases in the county Saturday, and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.4%, and the 7-day rolling average of new cases is 249 per day. 207 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus — 55 of them are in the ICU.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases by age:

13Female under 10
13Male under 10
25Female 10-19
18Male 10-19
34Female in her 20s
25Male in his 20s
32Female in 30s
19Male in his 30s
21Female in her 40s
18Male in his 40s
18Female in her 50s
18Male in his 50s
13Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
8Female in her 70s
8Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
3Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
298TOTAL NEW CASES

You can see more details from the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard here. Information about the vaccine can be found here.

