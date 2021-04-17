Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Health reported 298 new COVID-19 cases in the county Saturday, and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.4%, and the 7-day rolling average of new cases is 249 per day. 207 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus — 55 of them are in the ICU.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases by age:

13 Female under 10 13 Male under 10 25 Female 10-19 18 Male 10-19 34 Female in her 20s 25 Male in his 20s 32 Female in 30s 19 Male in his 30s 21 Female in her 40s 18 Male in his 40s 18 Female in her 50s 18 Male in his 50s 13 Female in her 60s 8 Male in his 60s 8 Female in her 70s 8 Male in his 70s 2 Female in her 80s 1 Male in his 80s 1 Female in her 90s 3 Male in his 90s 0 Female 100+ 0 Male 100+ 298 TOTAL NEW CASES

You can see more details from the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard here. Information about the vaccine can be found here.