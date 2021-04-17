Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Health reported 298 new COVID-19 cases in the county Saturday, and no new deaths.
The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.4%, and the 7-day rolling average of new cases is 249 per day. 207 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus — 55 of them are in the ICU.
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases by age:
|13
|Female under 10
|13
|Male under 10
|25
|Female 10-19
|18
|Male 10-19
|34
|Female in her 20s
|25
|Male in his 20s
|32
|Female in 30s
|19
|Male in his 30s
|21
|Female in her 40s
|18
|Male in his 40s
|18
|Female in her 50s
|18
|Male in his 50s
|13
|Female in her 60s
|8
|Male in his 60s
|8
|Female in her 70s
|8
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|3
|Male in his 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|298
|TOTAL NEW CASES
You can see more details from the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard here. Information about the vaccine can be found here.