Nearly 30% of all Wayne County COVID deaths to date came in last 5 weeks

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Health officials reported Wednesday that 29.47% of the total number of deaths associated with COVID-19 in Wayne County happened from November 1 to December 7.

Just two days earlier the county declared a state of emergency, citing rising transmission rates in the region.

Wayne County has reported a total of 96 deaths related to coronavirus to date, as of Tuesday.

On December 2, public health officials reported record highs for new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations.

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors is asking residents to get vaccinated, practice protective measures and avoid large social gathers.

According to the active emergency declaration, the county’s chairman is allowed to issue local orders to “protect health, safety and property of Wayne County residents.”

No additional orders have been issued by the county at this time.