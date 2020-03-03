Nazareth College students to be quarantined for potential COVID-19 coronavirus contact

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Nazareth College students returning home from a study abroad program in Italy are going to be placed under at-home quarantine.

This decision is in accordance with guidelines released by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health. The College says there is no reason to believe any of the students have the COVID-19 coronavirus. But as a precaution, their return to campus will be delayed until at least March 16th — depending on the date of their arrival home — to allow for the full duration of the recommended 14-day quarantine.

“Nazareth College is glad to hear that some of our students have returned home safely from Italy, and we wish safe travels to the others that are still in route,” said the College’s President, Daan Braveman, in a statement.”

“We have no reason to believe that those students who will be returning to campus pose a health threat, but just released guidelines from the NYS Department of Health today asks that students returning to the U.S. from affected areas are quarantined for 14 days, preferably a self-quarantine at home,” the statement continued. “Our students will not return to campus until after spring break which is on March 16 or later depending on their return date.”

The College also says it will continue keeping a close eye on recommended protocol to ensure best practices are followed with all potentially-exposed students. “Nazareth will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as New York State and local health department protocols to ensure their health and safety as well as the health and safety of the campus community.”

St. John Fisher College announced similar plans this week with students returning from both Rome and Florence, Italy. News 8 will continue updates regarding all local potential exposures, including those amongst local colleges and universities. Stay with News 8 for updates.