Nazareth College requires full COVID-19 vaccination for all students, faculty, staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College announced the school will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff this fall semester.

School officials said limited exemptions including “religious and medical, will be granted, and reasonable accommodations provided under applicable law.”

School officials released the following statement:

The decision was made in accordance with the recommendations of the American College Health Association, which made a statement recognizing that comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective way for institutions of higher education to return to a safe, robust, on-campus experience for students. New York state also recommends that public and private colleges require vaccination.

Earlier this year, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the University of Rochester both announced they will also be requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for all undergraduate and graduate students who plan to enroll and be on campus for the next school year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced earlier this year that all SUNY students will need to be vaccinated to come back to campus in the fall as well.

More information can be found here.