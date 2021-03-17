Nazareth College plans to continue full, in-person classes this fall

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — In a letter to students and parents, Nazareth College President Beth Paul said the school plans to continue its full, in-person classes for the fall semester.

In January of this year, school officials announced that due to the pandemic, the semester began later — on February 1 — and is scheduled to end on May 12.

The school has conducted in person learning since the fall of 2020.

The full letter to students and families is posted below:

“Dear Students and Parents,

Springtime signals renewal and emergence, and this year it is all the more poignant. Last week’s warm weather brought an opportunity for our community to gather safely outside. I loved seeing so many of you at our Ready to Fly pop-up event on Wednesday, complete with T-shirts and snow cones. And I’m excited to do more pop-ups as we welcome spring.

The weight of the past year is slowly lifting and I am filled with a sense of hope and optimism. After this year of challenge, the bright spots and opportunities for connection that define our Naz community have become even more meaningful.

One bright spot for our community to celebrate is that Great Value Colleges has named Nazareth among the top 15 colleges in the nation for 2020 crisis response. Our values have stood strong as we kept student learning and well-being at the center of our planning and decisions, while continually prioritizing the advancement of social justice, inclusion, and equity. Thank you for all you have done to help Naz be unstoppable this year!

And so, with our community inspired by our success and momentum, we anticipate a full, in-person fall experience as we see restrictions begin to ease. Here is some of what you can expect:

A campus that is vibrant with activity, as we connect and engage anew.

Assuming the state lifts the 6-foot distancing restriction, we are planning to have 1,100 courses in person, 60 hybrid, and 98 online for undergraduate students.

For all students, our core commitment to experiential learning continues, with a wide range of wonderful opportunities opening. We are excited to restart study abroad in spring 2022.

Live and learn in residence at Naz: Enjoy living, creating community, and belonging on campus with your peers, with opportunities for commuters to feel at home here too.

Naz is Ready to Fly! I am excited to emerge strong with you in 2021-22. Together, let’s embrace this time of positive possibility, relish the closeness of our community, and advance the Naz education that fuels your life’s work. I feel very proud to serve our vibrant and UNSTOPPABLE learning community as we move ever forward!

Sincerely,

Beth Paul, Ph.D.

Nazareth College President