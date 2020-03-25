Nazareth College ‘campus community member’ tests positive for COVID-19

1  of  74
Closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College officials say a member of the campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Official statement:

“Dear Nazareth Community,

I am writing with the news that a member of our Nazareth campus community has tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

There are members of the Nazareth community who may have been in contact with this individual and Nazareth has reached out to these individuals. Please know, in keeping with public health practice, no further identifying information about the individual who has tested positive will be shared. Our disclosure about this Naz family member who has tested positive is driven entirely by our commitment to be transparent with you around this public health crisis.

It is important that you stay tuned to your email for direct communications as we move through this challenging time. Our COVID-19 website is an additional resource for you and your families.

As we hear of more cases in the news each day, the fact that it is affecting our Nazareth community is not unexpected. We anticipate there will be more cases in the coming days and weeks in our community and in the future, we will continue to notify all individuals who may be at risk of exposure on an individual basis. We ask that all community members notify the College in the event of a positive test result for COVID-19. If you are a faculty or staff member, please notify Human Resources. If you are a student, please let Health and Counseling know immediately.

Nazareth wants you to know that we are here to offer support to each of you in the best ways we can during this crisis. Please continue to practice self-care and be kind to one another.

Daan Braveman
President, Nazareth College”

