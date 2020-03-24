Live Now
National Grid reschedules April price hikes for June

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — National Grid will postpone a previously approved price hike due to the unprecedented hardships introduced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an effort to reduce the financial strain and economic uncertainty brought upon upstate New York by the virus, the utility asked state regulators for permission to defer the bill increase on gas and electricity delivery that was scheduled for April 1.

National Grid on Tuesday filed for a three-month delay on a 4% rise in electricity costs to consumers, and a 5% rise in natural gas. The utility also asked to reschedule a discount reduction which was scheduled to take effect at the same time.

“We have made the commitment to help our customers through these challenging times and this is another step on that journey.”

Badar Khan, National Grid’s Interim U.S. President.

The filing asks the Public Service Commission, which regulates New York utilities, to defer rate increases downstate until the summer, too.

National Grid previously announced measures to decrease financial strain amid the pandemic, including suspending collections, disconnections, and late payment charges. It also gave $500,000 to community organizations to support the relief effort.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

