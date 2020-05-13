National data company gives Monroe County overall ‘D-‘ grade for social distancing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes region may be ready to begin reopening on Friday, but according to data from Unacast, the county’s social distancing has gotten worse in some areas.

Monroe County is graded in several categories and our overall grade is a “D-.” The county holds a “D” grade in reduction of distance traveled, which has been consistent over the past couple weeks. It also holds a “D” in reduction of nonessential visits. Its held an “F” rating for the past two months in how much we’ve cut down on human encounters, or gathering without social distancing.

Monroe County executive Adam Bello said the rating system tracks people’s movements through cell phone data. He said this bad grade could have to do with the nicer weather, but he still believes people are following the rules.

“People are out and about, they’re moving more, they’re driving places, they’re going to parks and things like that. I’m a little troubled that we’re down to an “F” now but we’re also not seeing that spike in hospitalizations so I think were doing it in a safe way. If people are wearing masks and keeping a distance then you should be okay,” Bello said.

None of the counties in New York State received an “A” grade. Unacast gives more information about what these grades are based on here.