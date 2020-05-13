1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

National data company gives Monroe County overall ‘D-‘ grade for social distancing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes region may be ready to begin reopening on Friday, but according to data from Unacast, the county’s social distancing has gotten worse in some areas.

Monroe County is graded in several categories and our overall grade is a “D-.” The county holds a “D” grade in reduction of distance traveled, which has been consistent over the past couple weeks. It also holds a “D” in reduction of nonessential visits. Its held an “F” rating for the past two months in how much we’ve cut down on human encounters, or gathering without social distancing.

Monroe County executive Adam Bello said the rating system tracks people’s movements through cell phone data. He said this bad grade could have to do with the nicer weather, but he still believes people are following the rules.

“People are out and about, they’re moving more, they’re driving places, they’re going to parks and things like that. I’m a little troubled that we’re down to an “F” now but we’re also not seeing that spike in hospitalizations so I think were doing it in a safe way. If people are wearing masks and keeping a distance then you should be okay,” Bello said.

None of the counties in New York State received an “A” grade. Unacast gives more information about what these grades are based on here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss