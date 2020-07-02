1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Myrtle Beach to require face masks in stores, restaurants, common areas

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

People wade in the surf on May 23 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to make face masks mandatory in certain retail and food service situations in a special meeting on Thursday.

The executive order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect for 67 days or until rescinded, whichever is first. Seven days were added to the original draft to include Labor Day.

Face coverings are required to be worn inside restaurants and retail businesses, in common areas of “overnight accommodations establishments,” including all staff members in areas open to the public and social distancing can’t be followed, according to the drafted resolution. 

Masks are not required on the beach if six feet of space is permitted between groups. Groups may not exceed 10 people.

Masks are not required in personal vehicles, for pedestrians observing social distancing in a group of less than 10 people, people alone in an enclosed space, during outdoor or indoor physical activity, or on beaches as long as social distancing is followed, among other things, the draft states. 

Any person violating the order could be punished by a fine not exceeding $100. Each day of a continuing violation will be considered separate offenses. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

