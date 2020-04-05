1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

More than 25 cases of COVID-19 at Father Baker Manor

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are now 1,057 positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced during a Sunday press conference.

Of those cases, 26 have died. As of yesterday’s report, 201 people have been hospitalized with 105 in ICU. One hundred sixty-seven people have recovered.

Nearly 2,000 people in the county are in quarantine.

Poloncarz noted that some of the individuals in the county who have died from COVID-19 are in their 30s and 40s.

“Just because you are young, doesn’t mean you are not vulnerable,” Poloncarz said.

Yesterday, Catholic Health announced that 17 patients and residents at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park have tested positive for COVID-19. The number is now 39, Poloncarz said.

He added that the county is concerned about the more than 130 patients at the manor, some of who are in their 80s and 90s, and said the county is working with Catholic Health on treatment and containment.

Tomorrow, Erie County will add a zip code feature to its COVID-19 map. So far, the largest cluster of cases includes people in 14215, which is the City of Buffalo’s East Side.

Poloncarz shared an update from the county sewer department, which is reporting that “usual items” are being flushed down toilets, and reminded residents to not flush any items other than “the three Ps”.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss