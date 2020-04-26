More than 100 have died from COVID-19 in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Health confirmed on Sunday that 106 people in the county have died from the coronavirus and there are 1,277 people who tested positive for the virus.

According to the DOH, 108 people are in the hospital and 23 are in the intensive care unit.

In the county, 585 people are in mandatory quarantine and 268 people are in isolation.

The new individuals include: