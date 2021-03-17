Expanded vaccine eligibility in NY for service workers, public-facing workers begins Wednesday

Coronavirus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers who work in the following categories became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday:

  • Public-facing government and public employees
  • Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need
  • Essential in-person public-facing building service workers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement for expanded eligibility on March 9.

A full detailed list of who is eligible can be found here.

Additionally, part of the announcement said all providers except pharmacies can now vaccinate any eligible New Yorker. Pharmacies can vaccinate those 60+ and teachers per federal guidance starting March 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

