Expanded vaccine eligibility in NY for service workers, public-facing workers begins Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers who work in the following categories became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday:

Public-facing government and public employees

Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need

Essential in-person public-facing building service workers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement for expanded eligibility on March 9.

New: GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES New Yorkers 60 Years of Age & Older Eligible Can Be Vaccinated Beginning March 10



Government Employees, Nonprofit Workers, & Essential Building Service Workers Are Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning March 17 — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) March 9, 2021

A full detailed list of who is eligible can be found here.

Additionally, part of the announcement said all providers except pharmacies can now vaccinate any eligible New Yorker. Pharmacies can vaccinate those 60+ and teachers per federal guidance starting March 17.