Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 91 new cases, 2 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases Monday in the county’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The county is now averaging 13 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.8%.

County officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,343.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 33 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including eight in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 426,370 county residents are fully vaccinated and 450,114 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 60.6% of the county population.

Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows: