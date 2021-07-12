Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 91 new cases, 2 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases Monday in the county’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The county is now averaging 13 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.8%.

County officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,343.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 33 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including eight in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 426,370 county residents are fully vaccinated and 450,114 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 60.6% of the county population.

Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
12Male under 10
7Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
9Female in her 20s
7Male in his 20s
7Female in 30s
6Male in his 30s
5Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
2Female in her 50s
4Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
91TOTAL NEW CASES IN PAST WEEK

