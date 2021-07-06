Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 86 new cases, 9 new deaths

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in the county’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The county is now averaging 12 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.6%.

County officials reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,341. Officials say the deaths occurred between

According to the New York State Department of Health, 20 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including five in the ICU.

Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
4Male under 10
7Female 10-19
4Male 10-19
9Female in her 20s
4Male in his 20s
12Female in 30s
5Male in his 30s
14Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
4Female in her 50s
6Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
86TOTAL NEW CASES IN PAST WEEK

