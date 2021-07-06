Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 86 new cases, 9 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in the county’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The county is now averaging 12 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.6%.

County officials reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,341. Officials say the deaths occurred between

According to the New York State Department of Health, 20 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including five in the ICU.

Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows: