Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 222 new cases, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 222 new COVID-19 cases Monday in the county’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The county is now averaging 32 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.0%.

County officials reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total at 1,346.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 21 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including two in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 432,662 county residents are fully vaccinated and 456,382 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 61.5% of the county population.

Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows: