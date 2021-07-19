Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 139 new cases, 1.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases Monday in the county’s weekly COVID-19 update.
The county is now averaging 20 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.2%.
County officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,343.
According to the New York State Department of Health, 27 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including four in the ICU.
|Date
|Positivity rate (Monroe County)
|Hospitalizations (Finger Lakes)
|ICU (Finger Lakes)
|6/28/21
|0.5%
|41
|10
|7/6/21
|0.6%
|28
|6
|7/12/21
|0.8%
|36
|9
|7/19/21
|1.2%
|27
|4
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 429,707 county residents are fully vaccinated and 452,998 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 61% of the county population.
Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows:
|13
|Female under 10
|9
|Male under 10
|11
|Female 10-19
|10
|Male 10-19
|13
|Female in her 20s
|10
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Blank in 20s
|17
|Female in 30s
|8
|Male in his 30s
|10
|Female in her 40s
|10
|Male in his 40s
|6
|Female in her 50s
|5
|Male in his 50s
|7
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|2
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|139
|TOTAL NEW CASES IN PAST WEEK