Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 139 new cases, 1.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases Monday in the county’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The county is now averaging 20 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.2%.

County officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,343.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 27 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including four in the ICU.

DatePositivity rate (Monroe County)
Hospitalizations (Finger Lakes)
ICU (Finger Lakes)

6/28/210.5%4110
7/6/210.6%286
7/12/210.8%369
7/19/211.2%274

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 429,707 county residents are fully vaccinated and 452,998 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 61% of the county population.

Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows:

13Female under 10
9Male under 10
11Female 10-19
10Male 10-19
13Female in her 20s
10Male in his 20s
1Blank in 20s
17Female in 30s
8Male in his 30s
10Female in her 40s
10Male in his 40s
6Female in her 50s
5Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
139TOTAL NEW CASES IN PAST WEEK

