Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 139 new cases, 1.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases Monday in the county’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The county is now averaging 20 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.2%.

County officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,343.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 27 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including four in the ICU.

Date Positivity rate (Monroe County)

Hospitalizations (Finger Lakes)

ICU (Finger Lakes)



6/28/21 0.5% 41 10 7/6/21 0.6% 28 6 7/12/21 0.8% 36 9 7/19/21 1.2% 27 4

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 429,707 county residents are fully vaccinated and 452,998 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 61% of the county population.

Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows: