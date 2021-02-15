Monroe County to reschedule some vaccination appointments due to storm

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the winter storm expected Monday night into Tuesday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health will reschedule all Tuesday vaccination appointments at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center POD and County Fleet Center POD.

Anyone scheduled for a COVID-19 Vaccination at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Tuesday, those appointment will now be on Wednesday, at the same location and same appointment time.

Anyone scheduled for a COVID-19 Vaccination at the Fleet Center on Tuesday, those appointment will now be on Thursday, at same location and same appointment time.

The county said officials will be reaching out to affected patients by email, text message or a phone call to notify them of the change.

Previously scheduled appointments for Wednesday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center and Thursday at the County Fleet Center will not be impacted by this schedule change.

Anyone with questions regarding the above changes is asked to contact the Monroe County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline or email at (585) 753-5555 or COVID19@monroecounty.gov.