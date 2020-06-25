Live Now
Monroe County to receive $9M of NY’s $323M for pandemic response funds via Medicaid

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 funding.
(Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Department of Health announced Thursday that counties will receive a combined total of $323 million in federal funding. Monroe County will receive a little over $9 million of that funding.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has consistently advocated and agitated for federal aid for states throughout the pandemic as local governments announced drastic budget cuts and furloughs.

“Gov. Cuomo has been a fierce advocate for increased federal funding, and while this allotment will help the state and counties support programs important to our pandemic response, more federal funding is critically needed.”

Dr. Howard Zucker
NEW YORK STATE HEALTH COMMISSIONER

This coronavirus response payout comes from expanded medical matching funds, as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act increases the state’s Medicaid reimbursements by 6.2%. The federal statue lasts for the duration of the pandemic period, projected to cover six months from January to June 2020.

Of the roughly $323 million total, each county will be allocated a specific amount.

The Five Boroughs of New York City will receive more than half of the money

The current projected estimates are subject to change based on spending levels or new federal guidance. Take a look at the estimates for every county:

covid_efmap_to_counties_6-19Download

