Monroe County to offer relief for parents searching for childcare

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County is offering benefits to parents who are scrambling to find child care. On Saturday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that public schools in Monroe County are closed amid concerns of the coronavirus.

Some day cares will be allowed to expand the number of children they are allowed to care for. Some families may be eligible to receive full-day child care.

“Our goal is to make sure the basic needs of the community are being met during this critical time,” Corinda Crossdale with the Monroe County Health and Human Services said. “Information on how to access these benefits are available online and on our website.”

To see if you qualify click here.