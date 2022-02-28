ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several local COVID-19 testing sites will cease operations Tuesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday.

According the county executive, the county-run testing sites will stop operating on March 1, but he added that rapid home COVID-19 testing kits will be available to the public for free at all 32 Monroe County libraries beginning Monday during normal library operating hours.

A full list of county library locations and hours is available online.

“With our COVID case numbers steadily declining over the past month and free vaccines and boosters more widely available, it’s clear we are in a new stage of this pandemic,” Bello said. “Our focus now is on making home testing more accessible by partnering with the library system that reaches every corner of the county.”

Effective Tuesday, county-run antigen testing sites will be limited to the following times and locations: