WATCH LIVE: Dr. Mendoza holds press conference on suspension of J&J vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is suspended in the county until further notice, following reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The health commissioner is scheduled to a hold a press conference to discuss this matter at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

@MonroeHealth will suspend use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine until further notice in accordance with FDA and CDC recommendations. — Dr. Mike Mendoza (@DrMikeMendoza) April 13, 2021

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s acting commissioner, said Tuesday: “We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause.”

New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced the state is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide, immediately.

“Today the CDC and FDA issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. New York State will follow the CDC and FDA recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide immediately today while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps. All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine.

As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘appear to be extremely rare’ and, ‘People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.’

I am in constant contact with the federal government and we will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available.”

A statement from Wegmans officials Tuesday morning:

“Following the recommendations of the CDC and FDA, Wegmans has canceled all Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments, including those scheduled for today’s clinic at the Wegmans Conference Center. We will pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the CDC and FDA further investigate the issue.”

Local colleges, including SUNY Brockport, St. John Fisher College, and Nazareth College announced similar pauses on their vaccination clinics Tuesday morning.

