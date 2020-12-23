Monroe County surpasses 500 COVID-19 deaths, 576 new cases, 816 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There have now been more than 500 COVID-19 deaths to date locally.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the to-date total to 507.

Officials say these deaths occurred between December 17 and December 21.

After plateauing for most of the summer, COVID-19 deaths have increased sharply in Monroe County this month with 179 new virus deaths reported since December 1.

Officials reported 576 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County Wednesday, surpassing 29,000 confirmed cases to-date for the county.

Wednesday’s update brought Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average to 633 new cases per day, and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate to 8.7%.

There are currently 816 people in the Finger Lakes regional hospitalized with the virus — the highest figure recorded since the pandemic began in March, including 134 patients in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 30% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 3,977 active COVID-19 cases locally, the first time the county has been below 4,000 active cases since December 3 (3,888).

During a media briefing Wednesday, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza joined University of Rochester Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos, and Rochester Regional Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo to ask the community for cooperation this holiday season in reducing the spread of the virus.

“People continue to die from COVID at an alarming rate. As you consider gatherings with people outside of your household over the coming week, I urge you to remember those who lost loved ones. While it is simply human nature for all of us to want to get together, our traditions can make someone we love get very sick,” Dr. Mendoza said. “A Christmas cookie decorating party, a wine night … Just because someone tested negative, it does not mean that person can’t bring the virus to your dining table. In honor of those families who will be mourning a loved one this holiday season I urge you to do your best to stop the spread.”

Ages of the new cases are as follows: