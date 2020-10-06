300 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County since March, 24 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A somber milestone regarding the coronavirus pandemic locally.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday that there was one new COVID-19 death — which puts the to-date virus death toll at 300 since March.

Officials also reported 24 new cases Tuesday, to bring the to-date total to 5,852.

Officials say 29 people are currently hospitalized with the virus throughout the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, while six of those patients are receiving treatment in an ICU.

Ages of new cases is as follows: