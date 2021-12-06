Monroe County surpasses 1,500 COVID deaths to date, 1,458 new cases in last 3 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 362 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 14 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,506 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 629 new cases were reported Saturday, and 467 new cases were reported Sunday.

The county is now averaging 548 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9.4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 499 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 122 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on November 29, 485,419 county residents are fully vaccinated and 531,769 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.2% of the county population.