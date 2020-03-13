Monroe County Superintendents meet to discuss COVID-19 outbreak plan

A press conference with the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents will be live streamed from this page at 10 a.m. E.S.T.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local schools are trying to figure out a way to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. One school is already cancelling in-person classes to help slow the spread of the disease.

Today The Monroe County Council of School Superintendents will be discussing what more actions they’re taking after the first confirmed case of the #Coronavirus 🦠 We’ll learn more at 10am. pic.twitter.com/aEjvyNV0FJ — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) March 13, 2020

On Friday, the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents will be listing out more details on the action they are taking to keep students and staff safe health-wise.

The Rochester City School District as well as the Webster Central School District has postponed or cancelled overnight student travel outside of the Greater Rochester Area through April 12. RCSD has also cancelled any events involving crowds of more than 50 people.

All of these guidelines came from either Gov. Andrew Cuomo or Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza as both met with their respective audiences on Thursday to give updates to the communities they serve.

Districts are also reminding parents to make sure emergency contact information is up-to-date if they need to receive any notices from the district.