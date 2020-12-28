Monroe County shortens quarantine guidance from 14 to 10 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Health updated its quarantine guidance Monday, changing the recommended quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days past the last day of contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Individuals asked to quarantine for 10 days will be told to monitor for symptoms for a total of 14 days past the point of last contact.

The update reflects the latest guidance from New York State. It applies only to people quarantined as a result of exposure to COVID-19. Anyone who tests positive or exhibits symptoms will be given separate isolation orders.

Anyone under a 14-day quarantine as of December 28 may end that quarantine period after 10 days. They, too, are asked to monitor for symptoms for an additional 4 days.

Monroe County representatives say it may take a few days for the county’s official quarantine documentation and resources to reflect the change.