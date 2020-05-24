Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Three sheriff’s jail deputies test positive for coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Monroe County jail deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies who tested positive are quarantined at home, according to a press release.

There are no other known cases of COVID-19 in the Monroe County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

After reviewing surveillance video, the Sheriff’s Office determined the three infected deputies followed personal protective equipment protocols, the release said.

“The reason for implementing the MCSO COVID Command Post several months ago was to prepare for such an event,” said Todd Baxter, the Monroe County Sheriff. “This allowed for us to be prepared for and quickly respond to the situation at hand, preventing additional exposure. The affected deputies remain in our thoughts and we wish them a speedy recovery”

The New York State Commission of Corrections and the Monroe County Health Department were notified of the positive cases, the Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

