Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Three sheriff’s jail deputies test positive for coronavirus

Breaking News
RPD responds to large gathering that ended with two arrested Friday night
Live Now
Dr. Fauci answers your questions on “Coronavirus House Calls”
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Three sheriff’s jail deputies test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Monroe County Jail_-6419858216263136179

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Monroe County jail deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies who tested positive are quarantined at home, according to a press release.

There are no other known cases of COVID-19 in the Monroe County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

After reviewing surveillance video, the Sheriff’s Office determined the three infected deputies followed personal protective equipment protocols, the release said.

“The reason for implementing the MCSO COVID Command Post several months ago was to prepare for such an event,” said Todd Baxter, the Monroe County Sheriff. “This allowed for us to be prepared for and quickly respond to the situation at hand, preventing additional exposure. The affected deputies remain in our thoughts and we wish them a speedy recovery”

The New York State Commission of Corrections and the Monroe County Health Department were notified of the positive cases, the Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss