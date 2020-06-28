No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County for two days in a row, 23 new confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second straight day, Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 0 new COVID-19 deaths, leaving the local death toll from the virus at 269 to date, according to Friday’s official count.

To date, officials report 3,540 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 23 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,540 cases, 76 people are hospitalized and 10 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 70,722 tests with 67,182 coming back negative.

At this time 723 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 264 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 460 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,811 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.