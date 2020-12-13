1,243 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 605 new cases of the coronavirus in the county on Sunday.

Combined with Saturday’s 638 new COVID-19 cases, that’s more than 1,200 new cases recorded this weekend for Monroe County.

Health officials say 111 of the new cases Sunday are among those who are in their 20s.

The County said there are zero new COVID-19 deaths, leaving the to-date total at 390.

Officials said seven-day rolling average positivity rate, and hospitalization data, would be updated in Monday’s report.

According to the county, the seven-day rolling average number of new cases in Monroe County is 589 new cases per day.

Eighty-eight of the new cases are among those in their 50s.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: