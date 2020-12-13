1,243 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County this weekend

Coronavirus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 605 new cases of the coronavirus in the county on Sunday.  

Combined with Saturday’s 638 new COVID-19 cases, that’s more than 1,200 new cases recorded this weekend for Monroe County.

Health officials say 111 of the new cases Sunday are among those who are in their 20s.

The County said there are zero new COVID-19 deaths, leaving the to-date total at 390.

Officials said seven-day rolling average positivity rate, and hospitalization data, would be updated in Monday’s report.

According to the county, the seven-day rolling average number of new cases in Monroe County is 589 new cases per day.

Eighty-eight of the new cases are among those in their 50s.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

18Female under 10
21Male under 10
20Female 10-19
37Male 10-19
57Female in her 20s
54Male in his 20s
52Female in her 30s
38Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
31Female in her 40s
37Male in his 40s
2Non-binary in 40s
39Female in 50s
48Male in his 50s
1Blank in 50s
26Female in her 60s
28Male in his 60s
30Female in her 70s
9Male in his 70s
22Female in her 80s
13Male in his 80s
13Female in her 90s
8Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
605TOTAL NEW CASES

