ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 484 new coronavirus cases in Monroe County and zero new deaths.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.9%.

The MCDPH also confirmed the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 514 new cases per day.

Seventy-three of the new cases are among those in their 40s and 83 of the new cases are among those in their 50s.